CBC Orders Sheri Elwood’s ‘Feudal’

CBC gave the greenlight to new original drama series Feudal from creator Sheri Elwood (pictured).

Produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One (eOne), the series tells an epic tale of lust and legacy, following the Finley-Cullen family. Bea and Ken, heads of the family, own The Moonshine, but they must decide which family member is fit to take over the business. The ensemble cast includes Jennifer Finnegan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Tom Stevens, and many others. Production is currently underway in Nova Scotia. Feudal will broadcast on CBC in 2021.

Sally Catto, general manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC, said, “Feudal is an authentic east coast story with broad appeal, featuring an irresistibly flawed family of characters and a multi-layered, dramatic storyline with strong comedic elements. As production begins in Nova Scotia, we look forward to seeing Sheri’s distinctive vision and voice brought to life by this brilliant ensemble cast.”

Jocelyn Hamilton, president of Canada, Television at eOne, added, “We are thrilled to work with Sheri on a new series along with our partners at CBC and Charles Bishop. Featuring a stellar cast and biting comedic writing, Feudal will build on Sheri’s previous work exploring dysfunctional family relationships.”