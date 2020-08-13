All3media International Delivers ‘Lingo’ Format To ITV

ITV ordered Lingo, a format distributed by All3media International.

Produced by Objective Media Group’s Wildcard Television, the format places pairs of contestants in a series of rounds to find words and win a cash prize. Hosted by actor and comedian Adil Ray (pictured), the series finds three teams competing in a quick-thinking game of words.

Nick Smith, EVP Formats at All3media International commented, “Lingo is a classic format which has aired for 29 years in France and over 500 episodes in the USA, so we’re really excited about this new British interpretation of the addictive Lingo gameplay. This commission follows on from the successful modernization and reboot of the Lingo format last year in the Netherlands, where it had previously aired for 25 years.”