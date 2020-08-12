Up The Ladder: PBS Distribution

PBS Distribution brought on Tonya Harley to serve as vice president of Marketing.

Harley will oversee marketing and communications in support of multiple brands and businesses. She will take a focus on customer acquisition and retention strategies for the company’s direct-to-consumer subscription businesses on Prime Video Channels, which include PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids, PBS Living, and PBS Documentaries. Prior to joining PBS Distribution, Harley served as director of Strategic Marketing, leading the Hotel Marketing team at BCD Travel.

Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution, commented, “Tonya is an Emmy-award winning marketing professional with a proven track record of successfully delivering results for clients that exceed expectations. She brings keen analytical skills and experience across a wide range of industries, and her ability to create targeted and efficient media plans to drive acquisition across broadcast and digital platforms will support our key primary initiatives perfectly.”