TRT World Presents New Doc ‘A Place Called Pakistan’

TRT World will begin airing its new documentary A Place Called Pakistan on August 15, 2020.

Hosted by travel vlogger Eva Zu Beck, the six-part documentary series explores the unknown beauties of the country. Beck travels across the nation, journeying from Lahore to the Khyber Pass to the Karakorum Highway. Along the way, she meets artists, designers, and musicians who are redefining their culture and identity.

TRT World is Turkey’s first English broadcasting international news platform, headquartered in Istanbul with three newsrooms covering major regions. The platform is available in all major English-speaking countries, and it can be viewed through traditional media, including free-to-air, cable, and other digital platforms.