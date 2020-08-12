SPI International Signs Channel Deal With NetWorx For FunBox UHD

SPI/FilmBox scored a new channel distribution agreement with the Bulgarian telecommunications operator NetWorx.

As part of the agreement, NetWorx will offer SPI’s lifestyle channel FunBox UHD to its subscribers. FunBox UHD showcases hundreds of hours of ultra HD content, including concerts, entertainment, and documentaries on culture, travel, and art. NetWorx subscribers will also be able to access channels from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio, such as FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Plus, and FilmBox Arthouse.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “We are excited to make one of our most unique channels, FunBox UHD, available to a wider audience in Bulgaria through our partnership with NetWorx. SPI is one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world and FunBox UHD is where you get to witness all this wonderful content in action. This channel provides viewers with an exhilarating and immersive experience as they get to explore the wonders of our world through stunning imagery and diverse programming.”