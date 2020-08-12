Gusto Worldwide Media Delivers Content To BabyFirst’s ‘So Yummy’

Gusto Worldwide Media rolled out two food series on BabyFirst’s ‘So Yummy’ VoD platform.

DNA Dinners (pictured) and Fresh Market Dinners head to the parent-focused channel, which centers on wellness through community and food. Both Gusto TV shows provide a lens to explore the human elements of cuisine, such as genetic ancestry, globalization, and the impact of localizing ingredients. BabyFirst is available to stream on major platforms, including Hulu, Roku, Amazon, and Spectrum, among others.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Gusto TV is the perfect fit for So Yummy’s first food and lifestyle channel. Now more than ever we are reminded of the significance of food & cooking in our lives. It is a global theme, sharing a meal with your loved ones, one we far-to-often forget to prioritize.”