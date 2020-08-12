Formula 1 And AMCNI CNE Extend TV Rights Deal

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) renewed its TV rights agreement with Formula 1.

As part of the three-year extension, AMCNI CNE will exclusively show the full FIA Formula 1 World Championship until 2023 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Sport1 and Sport2 live F1 broadcasts will follow the competition across each race weekend, covering free practice, qualification, and race day action. The TV rights deal also encompasses Formula 2 and Formula 3, for almost 14 hours of live broadcasting across a race weekend.

Levente Málnay, EVP of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, stated, “We’ve distinguished ourselves by consistently offering compelling, premium quality sports content in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The renewed partnership will build on the strong relationship Formula 1 and AMCNI CNE’s sports channels have established in recent years. By securing this crown jewel of sports rights for the upcoming years, we’re proud to remain a reference point for all speed motorsports enthusiasts in these territories.”