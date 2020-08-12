A+E Networks Int’l And TVNZ Launch Lifetime-Branded Channel

A+E Networks International closed an agreement with TVNZ in New Zealand to launch a Lifetime-branded AVoD channel in the region.

With 40 Lifetime movie titles at launch in August, TVNZ will continue to add four new titles each month from Lifetime’s library of TV movies throughout the first year. The available slate of Lifetime Original Movies includes College Admissions Scandal, the adaptation of V.C. Andrews’ Flowers in the Attic franchise, the Jane Green series, the Wrong franchise, and Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal (pictured).

Glen Hansen, senior vice president of Content Sales, Asia-Pacific, at A+E Networks International, remarked, “TVNZ OnDemand is a hugely popular platform in New Zealand, experiencing tremendous growth in both reach and popularity. We are thrilled to partner with them in launching a dedicated Lifetime digital channel featuring original, premium, high-quality and award-winning movies, which New Zealand audiences will love.”