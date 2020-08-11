Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay announced an executive restructuring for Banijay UK.

Starting in September, Peter Salmon (pictured), who formerly served as chief creative officer at Endemol Shine Group, will lead as executive chairman at Banijay UK. Salmon will supervise the company’s portfolio of scripted and unscripted production units in the U.K. In addition, Lucinda Hicks will take on the role of chief executive officer. She previously served as chief operating officer at ESG. As a result of the restructuring, Richard Johnston, CEO of Endemol Shine UK, will step down from his position.

Marco Bassetti, chief executive officer at Banijay, remarked, “Already heavily engaged in the country’s business and tapped into much of its network, Peter and Lucinda were in a prime position to take the group through the next stage of its journey. Brimming with IP and some of the best minds in the business, I’ve no doubt Banijay UK, with them at the helm, will continue to be at the epicenter of devising original and innovative brands, which get the world talking.” He added, “I’ll finish by thanking Richard for his incredible dedication, commendable service and significant hard work in putting the U.K. group and its labels in such great health.”