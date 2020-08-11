Starzplay Rolls Out On Claro In Brazil

Starz confirmed the launch of Starzplay on Claro in Brazil.

The international premium streaming service from Starz, a Lionsgate company, will offer Claro users an exclusive line-up of blockbuster films and a diverse slate of television content. Viewers will be able to access series such as The Great and Normal People, as well as Starz original series that will be available the same day they air in the U.S., including P-Valley, Power Book II: Ghost, and The Spanish Princess.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president of International Digital Networks for Starz, said, “Partnering with Claro, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Brazil, allows Starzplay to strengthen our penetration in market and give even more subscribers access to our massive library of original series and curated content. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Brazilian viewers through Claro who shares our commitment to providing audiences with exceptional content paired with a premium user experience.”