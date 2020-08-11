Sony Pictures’ Kids Channel Group Boasts Strong Portfolio In U.K.

Sony Pictures Television Network continues to see viewer success with its Kids’ channel group in the U.K.

The POP portfolio, which consists of POP, Tiny Pop, and POP Max, has almost six million viewers aged four and older who tune in each month. Later in the fall, POP will receive an updated look and feel across all platforms. POP will also spotlight new content, including season two of Big Top Academy, as well as premieres of Pokemon: Journeys, Dragon Ball Super, and a Miraculous TV movie.

Tiny Pop also offers a slew of new shows coming out of its partnership with Sesame Workshop, including Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck and Elmo’s World. POP Max also provides a strong line-up, with Nate is Late and Sonic Boom.

Craig Hunter, director of Kids Networks at SPT, remarked, “We are thrilled that our POP portfolio is now the no.1 commercial dedicated kids’ broadcaster in the UK.”