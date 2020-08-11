Snowman Productions To Produce New Unscripted Adventure Format

Discovery Network Denmark commissioned Snowman Productions to produce Klædt af mod toppen med familien Wozniacki (Undressed to the Top with the Wozniacki Family).

Created and produced by Snowman, a Red Arrow Studios company, the original adventure series follows tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and her family as they undertake intense training courses to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro. Wozniacki is joined by her husband NBA champion David Lee, her mother, father, older brother, and Lee’s mother. Klædt af mod toppen med familien Wozniacki will premiere on Discovery’s Kanal 5 and Dplay streaming service.

Michael von Würden, managing director of Snowman, commented, “Creating and producing this show for Discovery has been a thrilling ride, and Caroline, David and the whole Wozniacki family have been great to work with. They have also shown what true bravery, stamina and the love of a challenge looks like! We can’t wait to share the show with Danish audiences, and to see the format travel the world.”