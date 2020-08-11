Brook Lapping To Deliver 9/11 Feature-Length Doc

Brook Lapping will produce a feature-length documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for ITV and France Televisions.

Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media Group, boasts a critically acclaimed portfolio of history and current affairs programming. 9/11: We Have Some Planes (w/t) will feature the personal stories from people in New York on that day, with previously unheard audio recordings and images. BBC Studios will oversee international distribution.

Greg Sanderson, interim managing director at Zinc Television London, stated, “Brook Lapping has a history of shining a light on contemporary historical events so that viewers can see them in a new way. Now with access to hundreds of hours of unheard footage and audio, which was previously locked in archives under great security, we can help paint a fuller picture of that historic day.”