Aaron Fisher Wins Best Actor At Ferrara Film Fest For ‘Inside the Rain’

Aaron Fisher won the Ferrara Film Festival’s Best Actor in a leading role honor for his performance in Inside the Rain.

Fisher’s directorial debut, the film follows college film student Benjamin Glass, played by Fisher, who is threatened with expulsion. With the help of a moonlighting sex worker, he plans to clear his name. The cast also stars Ellen Toland, Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, Paul Schulze, and Catherine Curtin.

Presented by Act 13 in association with Killer Films, Inside the Rain was produced by George LaVoo and executive produced by Christine Vachon, Danny Fisher and Javier Gonzalez. The film premiered on March 13, 2020 in New York City, and it can be streamed on Amazon Prime, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Tubi, among other platforms.