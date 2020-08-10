RTS Adapts RTS Student Television Awards For Short-Form Content

The Royal Television Society (RTS) announced that the 2021 RTS Student Television Awards will take a new format as a short-form content competition.

Students will be able to submit an original film of up to 10 minutes. For the first time, young filmmakers between 16-23 who are not enrolled in a higher education institution will be eligible to submit work for the new Young Filmmaker Award. In addition to the Young Filmmaker Award, judges will review both undergraduate and postgraduate projects in three categories, Animation, Scripted, and Non-Scripted. The awards ceremony will be held in June 2021.

Siobhan Greene, managing director at 110% Content and chair of the RTS Student Television Awards, remarked, “We would encourage every student to have a go – as we say “no guts, no glory” – and we would encourage anyone thinking about sending in a submission to just go for it. There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain!”