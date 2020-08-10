Red Arrow Studios International Inks Non-Scripted Deals In Asia

Red Arrow Studios International signed new deals with broadcasters in Asia for its slate of formats and factual content.

The documentary and current affairs VoD platform iwonder picked up Weekly (pictured), the landmark series from The New York Times. South Korea’s public broadcaster KBS acquired social experiment series Don’t Stop the Music.

Creo Contents nabbed both seasons of the original version of Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds for South Korea. Meanwhile, free-TV channel 77 Hong Kong picked up the format’s U.K., Spanish, and Australian adaptations for Hong Kong and Macau. TVB scored the U.K version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes for Hong Kong and Macau.

In addition, RTHK obtained the original U.K. version of Meat the Family for Hong Kong.