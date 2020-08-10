NENT Studios UK Unveils First Original Series

NENT Studios UK, a division of Nordic Entertainment Group, revealed its first original production.

The English-language drama series Close to Me will star Connie Nielsen (pictured) and Christopher Eccleston. Based on the best-selling novel by Amanda Reynolds, the psychological drama series will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service across the Nordic and Baltic regions in 2021. Close to Me follows Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all. But after an entire year vanishes from Jo’s memory, she struggles to piece events together and learns that her life was not picture perfect.

The Development Partnership and Green Point Media originally developed the series, as part of TDP’s first-look deal with NENT Studios UK. The series was acquired by Channel 4 in the U.K. Dopamine will serve as a co-production partner, and NENT Studios UK will oversee international distribution.

Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios, stated, “We are delighted to work with The Development Partnership on such a strong and impactful first project: Close to Me is an impressive title to spearhead NENT Studios UK’s slate of original content and will undoubtedly prove an excellent calling card for the new business.”