Execs Leave WarnerMedia During Layoffs

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, announced an organizational realignment last Friday, August 7, 2020.

It was confirmed that Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer; Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV; and Keith Cocozza EVP of Corporate Marketing and Communications, will all be leaving the company.

As of Monday, August 10, Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, will also be leaving the company. Additional departures include Ron Sanders, president of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution & Home Entertainment and EVP of International Business Operations, and Kim Williams, EVP and chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Entertainment.