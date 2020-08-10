Abruzzo Film Commission To Finance Pietro da Morrone Doc

The Abruzzo Region in Italy gave its financial support through its Abruzzo Film Commission for the making of a 30-minute documentary about Pietro da Morrone, who became Pope Celestino V in 1294.

Produced by Rome-based Cassiopea Film Production, the documentary tells the life story of Celestino V while showing places of cultural and tourist interest in Abruzzo. The documentary is directed by Cinzia Torrini, who co-owns Cassiopea Film Production with Ralph Palka.

The documentary was discussed during a meeting held last Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Department of Tourism and Culture of the Abruzzo Region in the presence of the Abruzzo Region Councilor Mauro Febbo, Torrini, and Palka, as well as Department Director Germano De Sanctis, Department Manager Francesco Di Filippo, and Paolo Di Maira, editor of the trade publication Cinema & Video International.

Pictured, from l. to r.: Francesco Di Filippo, Germano De Sanctis, Mauro Febbo, Cinzia Torrini, Ralph Palka, and Paolo Di Maira.