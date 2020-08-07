Up The Ladder: Banijay, NHK

Banijay named Marcus Wolter (pictured) as CEO and co-partner of Banijay Germany.

Wolter will be responsible for the German portfolio of companies, which includes Brainpool, Banijay Productions, Good Times, Endemol Shine Germany, MadeFor, Raab TV, and Lucky Pics, among others. Prior to joining the company in 2018, he served as CEO of Endemol Shine Germany and chairman, Northern Europe, for Endemol Shine Group.

Banijay also finalized additional appointments for the region. Fabian Tobias, who currently serves as director of Brainpool’s Show and Factual Division, will move to managing director of Endemol Shine Germany. Ute März, who has been chief finance officer since 2002, has been appointed co-CEO of Endemol Shine Germany.

NHK appointed Akiko Tokunaga as senior manager of international public relations. Tokunaga replaces Junpei Yoshioka.