Tribeca Film Fest Announces Dates For 2021 Edition

Tribeca revealed the dates for the 20th anniversary edition of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Presented by AT&T, the festival will run from June 9-20, 2021, in New York City. The 2021 festival will feature a dedicated space to celebrate films that were unable to premiere in 2020. The filmmakers have been invited to present their films as part of the 20th anniversary.

Submissions for next year’s festival will begin on September 8, 2020. Submissions will be open for all categories, including feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive and branded entertainment, and a new section for online premieres. The deadline for submission has been pushed back by three weeks to January to allow for filmmakers and creators who have been affected by the pandemic.

Paula Weinstein, chief creative officer at Tribeca Enterprises, said, “We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together.”