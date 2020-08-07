Sky Sports And Formula 1 Present ‘Race to Perfection’ Docuseries

Sky Sports and Formula 1 will commemorate the F1 70th anniversary with an exclusive series, Race to Perfection.

Produced in-house by the Sky Sports F1 team, the seven-part docuseries will premiere on September 12, 2020 in the U.K. on Sky and NOW TV. Race to Perfection will explore the past 70 years of the iconic sport, recounting the high-octane drama that has enticed viewers. The series will include never-before-seen archival footage and more than 40 exclusive interviews with the biggest names in F1. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will oversee international rollout.

Scott Young, director of Sky Sports F1, commented, “Formula 1 is an iconic sport with rich history, ever-changing as technology has rapidly developed over the last seven decades. We’re delighted to partner with F1 and produce seven programs to tell that story in full detail.”