NHK STRL Develops Space-Sharing Content Viewing

NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories (NHK STRL) developed a new space-sharing content viewing system utilizing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

NHK STRL conducts research into new media technologies for the future, and with the space-sharing system, users can view content as if a person at another location is with them in the room. A camera with a depth sensor captures 3D images that are transmitted to the user. With a head-mounted display, the users can view content while communicating with each other through conversation and body language.

NHK STRL will continue with research and development to realize new viewing styles for the future.