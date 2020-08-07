BGM Inks Deal With Beyond Rights For ‘Haunted Hospitals’

BGM signed a representation deal with Beyond Rights for Haunted Hospitals.

BGM also confirmed that the paranormal series has been renewed for a third season on Discovery’s Travel Channel in the U.S. Originally created and produced by BGM for Blue Ant Media’s T+E Channel, Haunted Hospitals investigates paranormal activity in hospitals and medical institutions. It includes first-hand accounts from medical professionals and patients. The third season has also been picked up by T+E Channel and Bell Media for Canal D in French Canada. Executive producers for the third series include Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly, and Corinna Lehr for BGM.

Miazga comented, “It’s great to recover the rights to a show that has the power to chill spines from Sydney to San Francisco. With a broadcast partner as prestigious as Travel on board, we’re confident there will be many more sales to come. Since May, we’ve booked orders in three very different genres: TVOkids commissioned pre-school series Abby’s Farm; The Weather Channel ordered Could You Survive with Creek Stewart, marking our first foray into survivalist content; and, now, Discovery Travel has committed to a third season of Haunted Hospitals. That would be good going at any time, but it’s a real feat in the present market.”