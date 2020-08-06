WarnerMedia Orders ‘The Cube’ From All3media International

WarnerMedia placed a series order for the game show reboot of The Cube to be hosted by NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Coming from Objective Media Group America, an All3media America company, The Cube is based on the U.K. fan-favorite format. The game show features pairs of contestants who take on seemingly simple tasks within the confines of a glass box. Each pair must complete seven games for the major cash prize. Dwyane Wade, through his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, will serve as executive producer, along with Objective Media Group’s Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce. The Cube is scheduled to premiere in the U.S. next year.

Corie Henson, EVP and head of Unscripted Programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, commented, “The Cube is a massively popular national treasure in the U.K. Honestly, I can’t believe it hasn’t been snapped up here in the U.S. before now. It is a visually stunning, but super simple game that everyone can play and almost no one can win. Stepping into The Cube takes focus, determination and calm under pressure, and I can’t think of anyone who demonstrates those qualities more than Dwyane Wade. Dwyane is a legend who sets the standard on and off the court, and now Americans will have the once in a lifetime chance to compete with him by their side.”