ViacomCBS To Launch New International Streaming Service

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS, will roll out a new premium international streaming service in early 2021.

The new SVoD service will provide exclusive premieres of new Showtime series as well as CBS All Access originals. It will also offer movies from Paramount Pictures and premieres from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The new service will begin its international launch in early 2021, and it will initially be available in Australia, Latin America, and Nordic territories.

David Lynn (pictured), president and CEO of VCNI, stated, “Launching a super-sized premium streaming service will be a game-changer for ViacomCBS and can help us become as powerful a player in international streaming as we are in linear TV. We will market a world-class content offering at a very competitive price, and we’re convinced it will have significant appeal for audiences everywhere and strong growth potential in every market.”