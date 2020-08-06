Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal announced that Paul Telegdy has stepped down from his position as chairman at NBC Entertainment.

The company revealed a broader restructuring within the television and streaming networks. Frances Berwick, who serves a president of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal, has been upped to head the new Entertainment Business unit. Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, will now oversee International Networks and Fandango, leading the Direct-To-Consumer unit.