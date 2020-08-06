Sundance Now And Acorn TV Pick Up ‘One Lane Bridge’

Sundance Now and Acorn TV obtained the exclusive rights to One Lane Bridge from All3media International.

The AMC Networks streaming services will premiere the New Zealand drama series in their respective territories. Sundance Now will premiere the series in the U.S. and Canada, while Acorn TV will premiere the series in the U.K. and Latin America.

Produced by Great Southern Television for TVNZ in New Zealand, in association with All3media International, the six-episode series follows Ariki Davis, an ambitious young Māori detective who arrives in Queenstown. When a local legend is found dead at the bottom of One Lane Bridge, Ariki joins the investigation and, in the process, unlocks his Matakite, a supernatural ability that he has not experienced since his youth. Sundance Now will premiere the series on September 17, 2020, and Acorn TV will premiere later in the fall.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3media International, commented, “We’re very pleased to see One Lane Bridge heading to viewers in the U.S. as we continue our successful partnership with Sundance Now as well as viewers in the U.K. and Latin America through Acorn TV. Shannon Cooper and Don Klees have a fabulous track record in curating hit shows for the Sundance Now’s and Acorn TV’s audiences and this genre crime thriller, with its atmospheric landscape and Maori cultural influence offers a distinct, suspenseful viewing opportunity to really draw viewers in across its six episodes. We know it will prove to be a gripping new addition to their line-ups.”