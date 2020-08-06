Sony Pictures Television Rolls Out Sony Canal On VIZIO SmartCast

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) introduced its new ad-supported television channels for Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.

Sony Canal showcases a portfolio of channels with original programming from SPT International Production’s content library. The first offerings from Sony Canal will be Sony Canal Competencias, dedicated to reality competitions and game shows, and Sony Canal Comedias, focused on comedy and dramedy programming. These two free streaming channels are available to consumers on VIZIO SmartCast.

TC Schultz, EVP of Networks Operations, Programming & Strategy at Sony Pictures Television, remarked, “The U.S. Hispanic audience is one of the most rapidly growing segments in the country. With these channels, whether it’s comedies or game shows, we are excited to have a new home for Sony Pictures Television’s diverse content offerings that appeal to multi-faceted, Spanish-speaking viewers.”