BBC Commissions John Preston For ‘Stonehouse’ Script

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, confirmed that the BBC commissioned author John Preston (pictured) for the script for political drama Stonehouse.

Co-produced by Clearwood Films and Snowed-In Productions, the three-part mini-series tells the story of John Stonehouse, the former member of Parliament, who notoriously faked his own death to flee to Australia. Executive producers include Ellie Wood and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Wood and Preston previously worked on The Dig, a forthcoming feature film adaptation of Preston’s novel of the same name, which will be available on Netflix.

Stonehouse comes out of a first-look development deal between Clearwood Films and Banijay Rights. Banijay Rights will also oversee international distribution.

Chris Stewart, commercial director at Banijay Rights, said, “Nothing creates scintillating drama quite like a true story and we can’t wait to see this infamous and fascinating tale brought to life by Ellie, John, and the BBC.”