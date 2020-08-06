Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, confirmed that the BBC commissioned author John Preston (pictured) for the script for political drama Stonehouse.
Co-produced by Clearwood Films and Snowed-In Productions, the three-part mini-series tells the story of John Stonehouse, the former member of Parliament, who notoriously faked his own death to flee to Australia. Executive producers include Ellie Wood and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Wood and Preston previously worked on The Dig, a forthcoming feature film adaptation of Preston’s novel of the same name, which will be available on Netflix.
Stonehouse comes out of a first-look development deal between Clearwood Films and Banijay Rights. Banijay Rights will also oversee international distribution.
Chris Stewart, commercial director at Banijay Rights, said, “Nothing creates scintillating drama quite like a true story and we can’t wait to see this infamous and fascinating tale brought to life by Ellie, John, and the BBC.”
