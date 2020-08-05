Woodcut Media To Produce ‘How I Caught the Killer’ S2

Sky Crime commissioned Woodcut Media to produce season two of How I Caught the Killer.

Currently in production, the second season of the true-crime documentary series looks into homicide cases and depicts the stories of those who work on these complex murder investigations. Rav Wilding narrates the series. Woodcut Media announced that it presold the second season to True Crime Network and A+E Networks Italy for Crime + Investigation. Season two of How I Caught the Killer is scheduled to broadcast in October 2020.

Kate Beal, CEO of Woodcut Media, commented, “We have been fortunate enough to have the in-house capability and expertise to be producing and delivering crime shows to meet demand throughout this pandemic. We have continued to build momentum by finalizing deals during this challenging period and as such, we are excited to announce the second season of this gripping series for Sky Crime.”