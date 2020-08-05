One Animation Rolls Out ‘Oddbods’ Special For Halloween

One Animation announced the fourth seasonal Oddbods special, which will debut on YouTube in October.

Titled “Oddbeard’s Curse,” the special is a pirate-themed adventure for Halloween that finds Fuse losing a tooth but discovering a treasure chest. Inside the chest, Fuse finds a gold tooth to replace the one he lost, but the gold tooth brings back the Dread Pirate Oddbeard. One Animation has sold the special to linear broadcasters TV3 Spain and Mediacorp Singapore. One Animation also announced that the YouTube version will include fan art from the winner of the “Oddbeard’s Curse: Draw A Pirate Ship” competition.

Michele Schofield, SVP of Content Distribution at One Animation, remarked, “One of our core values is giving back to young fans and we’re excited to be able to offer them this chance to get creative and have their artwork featured in this adventure-packed Oddbods Halloween special. We’re also grateful to our partners at YouTube Kids, TV3 Spain, and Mediacorp Singapore; we know this extra special episode of Oddbods will bring some spooky fun to kick off the Halloween season.”