Nick Jr. LATAM Reveals ‘Suena Familiar’

Nick Jr. Latin America unveiled the new series Suena Familiar.

Produced by ViacomCBS Digital Studios International Americas (VDSI Americas), the short-form comedic sketch series will premiere on August 7, 2020 via the network’s Facebook and Instagram social media accounts. Suena Familiar features three diverse families and addresses the tribulations of parenting by sharing stories and advice from the frontlines. The series showcases comedic shorts, tips, and how-to-videos. Recurring segments of the show include “Nightmare Stories,” “Homemade,” and “Survival Guide.”

Tatiana Rodríguez, SVP/Brand head for Nickelodeon Latin America, remarked, “Suena Familiar showcases the ups and downs of parenting in a humorous and entertaining way. The show is certain to connect with moms and dads in the region who are in the midst of raising kids.”