MIP China Online Held 1,756 Meetings During First Digital Edition

MIP China Online attracted 225 participants from 28 countries for its first digital edition.

The first all-online MIP China ran from July 28-31, 2020. Organizers confirmed that a total of 1,756 online meetings were held between international distributors and buyers from Chinese and Asian TV channels and platforms. MIP China Online will return between September to December this year, featuring a diverse program of keynotes, screenings, and training seminars for Chinese producers.

Ted Baracos, director of MIP China, stated, “The decision to transform MIP China from a 1-to-1 meeting event in Hangzhou to an entirely online operation has been validated by the enthusiastic response from the international and Chinese TV communities. We are grateful to all participants as well as the City of Hangzhou, the Zhejiang Radio & Television Administration, and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province for supporting MIP China 2020 and its online service during these difficult times.”