Autentic Distribution Sells 200+ Hours Of Factual Content In CEE

Autentic Distribution, the sales division of Autentic, scored factual content sales to broadcasters across Central and Eastern Europe.

Hungarian free TV channel MTVA picked up more than 40 hours of documentaries, including Bad Nazi, Good Nazi, Lynx – Close Up, Germany’s Mystic Forest, which were also sold to Poland’s free TV broadcaster TVP. TVP also obtained Out of the Cradle and Superintelligence.

Canal+ in Poland acquired 28 hours of content, including At Our Neighbor’s Table (pictured) and Anatomy of Evil. In the Czech Republic, FTV Prima added more than 100 hours of factual programs with a package that features Berlin 1945 and Back to Chernobyl. Russia’s Kultura TV acquired a 3-hour package that includes Lynx – Close Up.

Autentic also secured a deal with Greece’s ERT 3 for a 53-hour volume deal that highlights At Our Neighbor’s Table and Arte RE:.