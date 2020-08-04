Up The Ladder: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group appointed John Arnone as director of Client Services and Revenue Management.

Arnone has an extensive background in the media industry, from research and analysis to digital and performance marketing and revenue management. He has held senior management roles for media companies in the broadcast, online, and out-of-home sectors.

Aldo Di Felice, president of TLN, stated, “As an established Canadian cultural organization with strong broadcasting brands and deep community roots, our continuing transition in the new digital world will benefit from John’s expertise in developing and realizing offerings in both traditional media and new digital services.”