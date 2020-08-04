Left/Right Docuseries ‘(Un)Well’ To Debut On Netflix

Left/Right‘s new docuseries (Un)Well will premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

The six-part series explores controversial wellness trends and treatments, with topics such as apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca, and tantric sex. Executive producers include Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones, and Erica Sashin.

Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, boasts a production slate of television series and specials, including The New York Times Presents, The Weekly, The Circus, and The Zoo.

Anneka Jones, EVP of Development & Current Production at Left/Right, commented, “Wellness is a multi-billion dollar industry around the world, and in this new Netflix series we wanted to explore some of the more polarizing trends and meet the people who are inspired by them.”