Landmark And District 33 To Produce ‘Shadows in the Vineyards’

Landmark Studio Group teamed up with District 33 on the limited event drama series, Shadows in the Vineyard.

Landmark, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and District 33 will develop and produce the drama series with Noah Wylie and Judith Light as cast and executive producers. The new series is based on Maximillian Potter’s book Shadows in the Vineyard: The True Story of the Plot to Poison The World’s Greatest Wine, which depicted a sinister criminal conspiracy targeting the most sought-after wine in the world. In addition to Wyle and Light, executive producers include Peter Cambor, Sam Widdoes, Potter, John Newman, Christopher Cole, David Ozer, and Tim Rouhana. Screen Media will distribute the series.

David Ozer, CEO of Landmark Studio Group, commented, “Shadows in the Vineyard is rife with rich characters and a compelling narrative that will take viewers on a twisted tale of both a shocking who-done-it mystery and a journey of self-discovery that will resonate with a global audience. With Maximillian, John, Peter and Sam leading the charge of capturing the heart of the story for the screen, along with the star talents of Judith and Noah and a beautiful location to create the ambience, we have no doubt that this series, which has spin-off potential, will be a hit.”