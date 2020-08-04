GRB Studios Secures International Deals For Factual Programming

GRB Studios inked a host of international deals for its factual entertainment programs.

Pluto TV Latin America picked up a package that includes Untold Stories of the E.R. (pictured), Impact Tv, Full Force Nature, Anatomy of Disaster, Animals Are People Too, Extreme Contact, and Storm Warning. The volume deal also included Fugitivos de la Ley, High Seas Rescue, and Now See This.

GRB secured two deals in Germany. ProSieben renewed three seasons of the true crime romance series Wicked Attraction. Additionally, Discovery Germany picked up Untold Stories of the E.R.

In the U.K., AETN obtained season nine of On the Case. The Middle East channel OSN nabbed six hours of Top Travel, while MNET acquired For Peete’s Sake, Mind Your Business, and The Book of John Grey.

Hud Woodle, executive vice president of International Sales & Operations at GRB Studios, remarked, “GRB Studios has been answering the global call for premium factual content during these trying times of Covid-19. We are thrilled to partner with Pluto LatAm, offering over 225 hours of Spanish-language programming in a variety of genres. And our own GRB-produced series, Untold Stories of the E.R. just premiered in its 127th country. From GRB’s catalog of over 4,000 hours of audience-favorite programming, we offer something intriguing and entertaining for everyone, everywhere.”