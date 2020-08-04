DISCOP Africa Begins All-Digital Showcase

DISCOP Africa started yesterday and organizers confirmed the participation of 75 global and local vendors in the first all-digital experience.

DISCOP Africa will present new offerings, including finished content, adaptation rights for scripted and unscripted programs, and original projects in later stages of development. More than 300 titles are currently showcased, with over 50 titles added every week. Buyers and co-production professionals will have access to online trailers and sizzlers through the event’s digital showroom. DISCOP Africa will run until October 23, 2020, with virtual meetings set over the last four weeks.

Francoise Lazard, brand development manager at DISCOP, said, “Personalized, informed and top-notch customer experience is central to the long-form and no-pressure DISCOP AFRICA markets. The world of virtual meetings is treacherous. Low-cost new entrants are obstructing the horizon and Zoom fatigue is real. This is why we guarantee our participants ‘members-only’ attention and ample quality time to source brand new offerings, know each other and get down to real business.”