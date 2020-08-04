APC Scores International Sales For ‘Keeping Faith’

About Premium Content (APC) signed international sales for the BBC/S4C drama series Keeping Faith.

The third season has resumed filming in Wales after the production stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungary’s MTVA and Romania’s Antena TV Group acquired rights to all three seasons. Season two has been secured by ERR in Estonia and VRT in Dutch-speaking Belgium. Broadcast rights for season three of Keeping Faith have been acquired by Yes-DBS in Israel, CANAL+ and Ale Kino+ in Poland, and RTP in Portugal.

Produced by Vox Pictures, Keeping Faith finds Eve Myles returning as Faith Howells, with Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini.

APC also extended its co-production deal with Acorn Media Enterprises to include all rights for the third season across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and new Zealand for Acorn TV.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “With Keeping Faith continuing to resonate with audiences both in the UK and internationally, we are delighted to have secured further deals across the globe as the BBC and S4C commit to a new season of this riveting drama. We are also thrilled that the first local version of the show is going into production and look forward to securing further scripted format deals for Faith’s compelling journey.”