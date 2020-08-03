Starzplay Reveals Original Series From Mexico And Spain

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, unveiled its slate of recently announced international original series.

The slate includes four local-language productions from Spain and Mexico, which will be available on the service in Latin America. Select titles will debut in Spain and in the U.S. on Starz and Pantaya. Produced in collaboration with Bambu Producciones and La Claqueta PC, Nacho Vidal, an Industry XXXL explores “the other film industry” through the life of the Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal. The other Spanish production is Express, from writer Ivan Escobar (pictured) and produced by The Mediapro Studio, about express kidnapping.

From Mexico comes the crime thriller Toda La Sangre, co-produced in partnership with Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya along with executive producer Zasha Robles from Spiral International. The second Mexican production is Señorita Mexico (working title), a period drama about the country’s Miss Mexico pageant, co-produced by Fremantle and Fabula.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president of International Digital Networks at Starz, said, “As Starz continues to expand its global presence through the Starzplay platform and international direct-to-consumer app, creating International Originals through co-production opportunities is the next step in curating our offering for our subscriber base. Through our innovative producing partnerships and cooperation with our sister company Pantaya, we have the opportunity to create unique and defining series that will resonate with Spanish-language audiences worldwide.”