Lifetime Movie Network Launches On Foxtel In September

Foxtel will expand its movie offering with A+E Networks’ LMN – Lifetime Movie Network.

As of September 1, 2020, Foxtel subscribers will be able to access a variety of new movies from LMN through a new channel added to the Foxtel Movies bundle and through Foxtel’s on-demand library. Programmed and managed by Foxtel in Australia, the LMN channel will complement Foxtel’s movie offering with over 1,000 movies, including recent blockbusters and fan favorites.

Lifetime titles to be featured include Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story (pictured), A Day Late and a Dollar Short, The Wrong Roommate, and much more.

Brian Walsh, executive director of Television at Foxtel, commented, “For more than 20 years, Lifetime Movie Network has captured TV audiences in the U.S. by delivering quality made for television movies featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The movies are a perfect guilty pleasure with captivating stories and outstanding performances. We are delighted to partner with LMN to bring our customers Lifetime’s iconic movie heritage to Australia.”

Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN, added, “We are thrilled to be working with the strength of Foxtel to bring A+E Networks’ Lifetime original movies to a whole new audience throughout Australia. With a legacy of powerful women on both sides of the camera including the best of Hollywood’s A-list talent, our globally successful Lifetime TV movies offer the widest breadth of subjects and storylines that resonate with today’s audiences seeking to indulge.”