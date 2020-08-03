Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz Announces Programming Highlights

TV France International announced programming highlights for this year’s Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz.

The 26th edition of Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz will take place as a special hybrid format created with the PublicisLive agency. The TV France Board of Directors selected nine programs to be featured throughout the three-day event, to be held from September 7-9, 2020.

The three programs in the Animation category include Esther’s Notebooks from Studiocanal, Kid Lucky from Mediatoon Distribution, and Pompon Little Bear from Dandelooo. In the Fiction category, there is About Last Night… from Studiocanal, Parliament from France tv distribution, and Wonderland from Mediawan Rights. The three Documentary titles include The Mad Adventures of Louis de Funès from Balanga, Iran from Above from Lucky You, and Pierrefonds, the Eternal Castle from INA.

In addition, Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz will showcase 15 documentary projects in the pitching session. The selected projects include When Big Tech Targets Healthcare, Trump Almighty, Agrochemicals vs Life – The Mass Extinction of Insects, Tank Tech: Evolution of a War Machine, Animal Democracy, Of Vaccinations and Science, Charlie Parker, Europe Rebooted, 1942, the World at War, Anti-Semitism, 2,000 Years of History, Genius Plants, The Altruistic Enterprise: A Realistic Utopia, The Zimov Experiment, The Lost Ones – Season 2, and Virus Hunter.

Full programming for the 2020 event will be released shortly.