Apple TV+ To Debut Motorcycle Series With Ewan McGregor

Apple TV+ will premiere Long Way Up, the new series starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, in September.

Executive produced by McGregor and Boorman, the motorcycle series follows the best friends as they journey from the tip of South America up through Central America and Mexico. The first three episodes of Long Way Up will premiere on the Apple TV+ service starting September 18, 2020, with new episodes coming out weekly.