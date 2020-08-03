All3media International closed a content agreement with Huanxi Media.

Huanxi Media picked up the Chinese SVoD rights to over 110 hours of factual programming, adding 25 titles to its non-scripted portfolio. Huanxi Media Group’s OTT platform provides scripted and non-scripted content to subscribers in mainland China.

As part of the agreement, Huanxi Media expands its streaming service with two seasons of Race Across the WorldOur Guy in Japan (pictured), Kevin McCloud’s Escape to the WildBear’s Wild Weekend with Stephen FryThe Innocence Network, and Murder on the Internet. The deal also included food-themed content, such as three seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and BackGordon’s Ultimate Cookery CourseGordon’s Festive Home Cooking, and Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars.

Other titles include Drowning in PlasticFake or FortunePompeii – Life Before DeathRome – Empire without Limit with Mary BeardEgypt’s Lost QueensSecrets of the Royal BabiesRoyal Wives of Windsor, and Henry VII – The Winter King.

Please follow and like us: