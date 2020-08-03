All3media International Inks Factual Deal With Huanxi Media

All3media International closed a content agreement with Huanxi Media.

Huanxi Media picked up the Chinese SVoD rights to over 110 hours of factual programming, adding 25 titles to its non-scripted portfolio. Huanxi Media Group’s OTT platform provides scripted and non-scripted content to subscribers in mainland China.

As part of the agreement, Huanxi Media expands its streaming service with two seasons of Race Across the World, Our Guy in Japan (pictured), Kevin McCloud’s Escape to the Wild, Bear’s Wild Weekend with Stephen Fry, The Innocence Network, and Murder on the Internet. The deal also included food-themed content, such as three seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Gordon’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Festive Home Cooking, and Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars.

Other titles include Drowning in Plastic, Fake or Fortune, Pompeii – Life Before Death, Rome – Empire without Limit with Mary Beard, Egypt’s Lost Queens, Secrets of the Royal Babies, Royal Wives of Windsor, and Henry VII – The Winter King.