WildBrain And Kevin Smith To Develop Green Hornet Series

WildBrain and Kevin Smith partnered to develop an animated series based on the Green Hornet superhero franchise.

Targeting family audiences, the new animated series follows the adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato, who are now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato. The series chronicles as they tackle crime in Century City.

Acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor Kevin Smith (pictured) is best known for his work behind films such as Mallrats, Clerks, and the Jay and Silent Bob franchise.

Smith commented, “It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”