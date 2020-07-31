ViacomCBS Expands CBS All Access Offering

ViacomCBS will bolster its content offering on CBS All Access with more than 3,500 episodes from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of entertainment brands.

The ViacomCBS SVoD and live-streaming service will offer popular series from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, among other brands. CBS All Access also revealed a new original children’s series, Kamp Koral. Kamp Koral is the first spin-off of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants. The streaming service will also be home to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in early 2021.

Moving forward, CBS All Access will continue to expand its content offering to showcase over 30,000 episodes and movies from ViacomCBS’s library. ViacomCBS plans to unveil the rebranded streaming platform in early 2021.

Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and chief executive officer at ViacomCBS Digital, said, “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”