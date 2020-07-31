The Weather Channel Commissions ‘Could you Survive?’ From BGM

BGM has been commissioned by The Weather Channel to produce Could you Survive? With Creek Stewart.

Executive produced by Marlo Miazga, and Sean Connolly and Corinna Lehr for BGM, the eight-part series recounts the true stories of individuals who survived life-or-death battles with extreme environments. Survival expert Creek Stewart and his team visit the locations of each story to explain the required skills and techniques to tackle life-threatening conditions.

Could you Survive? marks BGM’s first venture into the survivalist genre. The Canadian content-creation company was recently acquired by the rebranded Sphere Media in March. Production on the series starts in August and it is scheduled to air at the end of 2020. Abacus Media Rights will oversee international distribution.