Netflix Confirms Final Season Of ‘Money Heist’

Netflix confirmed the fifth and final season of the international series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the final season brings the highly anticipated heist to an end. Season five directors include Koldo Serra, Álex Rodrigo, and series executive producer Jesús Colmenar. Pina also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The 10-episode season enters production August 3, 2020.

Pina remarked, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel.The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”